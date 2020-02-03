Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Spotted Getting a Ride in Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SUV

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted roving in the uber-cool Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The new-gen Wrangler came to India in August last year and is available at Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The 5-door Wrangler Unlimited variant is offered in the CBU (completely built unit) model.

The highlights of the SUV are the iconic seven-slot grille. This comes with classic round headlamps with LED units on either side. It flaunts the butch boxy silhouette, similar to its popular ancestors. The spotlight of the car is its 8.4-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 4C NAV. It includes functions like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin gets premium leather upholstery and a dashboard with soft-touch leather and contrast stitching.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, an Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama Forrest Gump, will release on December 25. Kareena will also star in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Alongside, she will also essay the character of Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama, Takht.

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Tabu and newcomer Alaya F in comedy entertainer Jawaani Jaaneman, which will release on January 31. The other two films in his kitty are Dil Bechara and Bhoot Police.

