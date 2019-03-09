English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sale of Passenger Vehicles Down by 1.11 Per Cent in February
Sales in the domestic market dropped by 1.11 per cent on a year-on-year basis in February to 272,284 units.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Sales of passenger vehicles declined in February as high interest cost and financing constraints dented demand. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales in the domestic market dropped by 1.11 per cent on a year-on-year basis in February to 272,284 units. Domestic sales of passenger vehicles in 2018 stood at 275,346, the data said.
Among the sub-segments of passenger vehicles, sale of passenger cars in the domestic market during the month was 171,372 units -- 4.33 per cent lower than what was sold in the year-ago period. However, the number of utility vehicles sold in India went up by 3.57 per cent to 83,245 units in February 2019, while 17,667 vans were sold last month, up 10.74 per cent from 2018. In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales slipped by 0.43 per cent to 87,436 units last month, SIAM said.
Two Wheelers sales registered a growth at 6.95 percent in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds grew by 1.81 percent, 9.96 percent and 3.64 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
