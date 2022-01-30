Saleen Teases Electric Supercar Plans with Slick Video Promo: Watch Here

In a surprise announcement, Saleen shared a video on their official Facebook page announcing, “new and exciting visionary products, including an electric supercar,” which also includes the promise of an “explosive growth cycle." According to the video,“big things are happening at Saleen," but the video clip shows the 2017 Saleen S1 and few of their tuned Mustangs. The short clip also has a link that directs the user to the company’s official website that has a prospective investor form. Watch it here.

The video doesn’t offer much details about the electric supercar but as per the latest announcement, the goal is to “fund the next chapter” of the Saleen’s EV story. The company will soon begin to accept investments from third parties, $500 being the minimum, but those interested in funding the automaker will be able to invest upwards of $5,000.

Additionally, the company that once created the Saleen S7 supercar showed nothing more than a teaser sketch in the gallery, hinting at things to come. The yellow-painted car appears to have classic mid-engined supercar sizes but most of its design details get hidden under intentionally blurred lines.

The last time Saleen was in the news was back in 2019 when it introduced an SUV with the help of Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology in China. The company also showed an electric microcar dubbed “Maimai" which boasted of a 190-mile range and 107bhp. The presentation had also included an announcement of an updated Saleen S7 in limited production, but there was radio silence after that.

Principally known for tuning Mustangs among others, Saleen’s current tuner line-up includes a Ford Mustang-based Saleen 302, the Saleen Sportruck built on the Ford F-150, the Saleen GTX based on the Tesla Model S, and the upcoming Saleen Bronco. The website also mentions the Saleen S1 mid-engined sportscar that sports an aluminium chassis, a carbon-fibre body, and a turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine capable of producing 450hp.

