English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sales Volume of EVs Important than Subsidy for Localisation of Parts: Maruti MD
Maruti Suzuki MD Kenichi Ayukawa believes that hybrid vehicles must also be encouraged to drive volumes for easier localisation of components.
Representational purpose. (Image: TeampBHP)
Loading...
Sales volume of electric vehicles is more important than a subsidy for localisation of parts and the automobile industry must find ways on how to generate demand across segments, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said Wednesday. Speaking at an event here, he said hybrid vehicles which have common components like battery, motor, inverter with EVs, must also be encouraged to drive volumes for easier localisation of components.
"The largest factor which can help localisation is volumes. Volumes are more important than the subsidy itself," Ayukawa said. He further said, "So, we need to deliberate in every vehicle segment like commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers on how to generate volumes." In the commercial vehicle segment, if state transport corporations can be requested to encourage electric buses, the volume will go up, he noted.
"In cars, the components like battery, motor, inverter etc, are common to electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. If we also encourage hybrid vehicles then the volume of these core components goes up," Ayukawa said. Under FAME-II scheme, which comes with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, the government has made it mandatory for EV manufacturers to use locally made key auto components to avail subsidy benefits.
However, EV manufacturers are against the move and have asked the government to consider doing away with the 50 per cent localisation condition for availing EV incentives.
FAME, which was introduced on 1 April 2015, entered its second phase (FAME-2) in April 2019.
"The largest factor which can help localisation is volumes. Volumes are more important than the subsidy itself," Ayukawa said. He further said, "So, we need to deliberate in every vehicle segment like commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers on how to generate volumes." In the commercial vehicle segment, if state transport corporations can be requested to encourage electric buses, the volume will go up, he noted.
"In cars, the components like battery, motor, inverter etc, are common to electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. If we also encourage hybrid vehicles then the volume of these core components goes up," Ayukawa said. Under FAME-II scheme, which comes with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, the government has made it mandatory for EV manufacturers to use locally made key auto components to avail subsidy benefits.
However, EV manufacturers are against the move and have asked the government to consider doing away with the 50 per cent localisation condition for availing EV incentives.
FAME, which was introduced on 1 April 2015, entered its second phase (FAME-2) in April 2019.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results