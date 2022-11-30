Sampark Kranti Express And Bagh Express Will Remain Cancelled On These Dates, Take A Look At The List

In preparation for low visibility during winter due to foggy conditions, Indian Railways has announced that several trains stand cancelled. These trains will remain cancelled from December till February, in order to prevent any and all mishaps due to low visibility.

The cancelled trains include the Sampark Kranti Express running on the Delhi-Kathgodam route and the Bagh Express running on the Kolkata-Kathogodam route. Both trains will remain cancelled for the upcoming three months.

Rajendra Singh, Public Relations Officer of Izzatnagar Division of Northeast Railway, said that the Sampark Kranti Express will be cancelled for 14 days in December, 13 days in January and 12 days in February while the Bagh Express will remain cancelled for 4 days in December, 5 days in January, and 4 days in February.

Some of the other trains that have been cancelled preemptively include Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express, Jansewa Express, and Ajmer-Amritsar Express. Several other trains have been partially cancelled.

Indian Railways has been incurring heavy operational losses during winter months as a result of increased maintenance expenses as well as several cancellations and delays. Indian Railways has been undertaking several actions to prevent delays due to poor visibility.

The railways have introduced a modified automatic signalling system that has been put in place to control the number of trains that can go between two stations. Other measures include adding up illuminating paints and strips on signals and giving Fog PASS GPS gadgets to locomotive drives.

The Fog PASS gives information about the location of stations, level-crossing gates, warning signs and other landmarks. The GPS tracker also gives an audiovisual warning when the locomotives approach these sites. The tracker will also display the train’s speed as well as the length of time and distance required to go to specific locations.

For tickets booked via the IRCTC website, they will be automatically cancelled and passengers will receive a refund directly to their accounts. However, passengers who have booked their tickets through the ticket counter will need to visit the counter to get their refund.

