Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
Established in 2000, today Renault Samsung Motors is one of the five largest car manufacturers in South Korea. The Renault Samsung Motors XM3 Inspire, a coupé-SUV, will be available as a production vehicle from 2020.
The Renault Samsung Motors XM3 Inspire will be available as a production vehicle in South Korea from 2020. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Carmaker Renault Samsung Motors presented the world premiere at the Seoul Motor Show of its new show car, the XM3 Inspire, a coupé-SUV that will be available as a production vehicle from 2020. This concept is based on the Renault Arkana, unveiled in 2018 at the Moscow International Auto Show. It previews a future vehicle that is both robust and elegant.
The two cars feature the same silhouette with the elegance of a sedan combined with a high waistline and cut-off roofline, with chrome strips and a panoramic glass roof. Nineteen-inch rims and the twin aluminium tailpipe adds a sporty look. Only the pearl-white colour and design of the grille differentiate it from the Arkana.
The XM3 Inspire production vehicle will only be available to the South Korean market. Established in 2000, today Renault Samsung Motors is one of the five largest car manufacturers in the country. Its models are designed by a team of French and Korean engineers. The Seoul Motor Show is open to the public from March 29 to April 7 at the Korea International Exhibition Center.
