Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad Operations Handed Over to Adani Group

Adani Group takes over the operations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Airports Authority of India said on Friday. The AAI on Friday completed the procedure to hand over the SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), to the private player. On Friday, SVPI Airport, an a tweet, said the ceremony to hand over the key of the airport will be held at midnight tonight. The official twitter handle of APD (Airport Director) of Ahmedabad Airport also shared photos of AAI and Adani Group officials signing documents.

"Airports Authority of India has completed handing over procedure of SVPI Airport to Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd (AAIAL). At midnight tonight, the ceremonial Handing Over of the Key to AAIAL will mark the new chapter for Ahmedabad Airport," the airport said in the tweet.

The central government privatised six major airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — in February 2019. After a competitive bidding process, Adani Enterprises won the rights to run all of them.

In July 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal for leasing out three airports – Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad – to Adani Enterprises. On August 19 this year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for leasing out the other three airports to the Ahmedabad-based group.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had subsequently signed three MoUs with Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited, Adani Lucknow International Airport Limited and Adani Mangaluru International Airport Limited. The MoUs were in connection with provision of services i.e. customs, immigration, plant and animal quarantine, health, MeT (meteorological data) and security (collectively called as Reserved Services).