Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to Allow Flights to and From UAE to Pass

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it had approved a request by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to allow all its flights to pass through Saudi airspace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Authority of Civil Aviation announced the approval of the request received by the UAE General Civil Aviation to allow flights coming to and departing from UAE to all countries to pass through the Kingdom's airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement was made after the arrival of the first flight from Israel to Abu Dhabi on Monday carrying US and Israeli delegates.

The UAE announced last month its decision to normalize ties with Israel as part of a deal backed by the United States.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan tweeted on Wednesday saying that the stand of Saudi Arabia towards the Palestinians won't change because of the approval of the UAE's request.

Saudi Arabia will adhere to the Arab Peace Plan in its relations with Israel, the minister said last month. "Saudi Arabia remains committed to peace as a strategic option based on the Arab Peace Plan and relevant international resolutions enabling the Palestinian people to establish their own state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.