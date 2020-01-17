Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Issues Notice to Government, Seeks Response on Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The PIL filed asked for time-bound adoption of electric vehicle policy stating that EV will safeguard citizen’s right to clean air and health.

News18.com

January 17, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
SC Issues Notice to Government, Seeks Response on Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Representational Image (Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court of India has sought a reply from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regarding the implementation of the fast adoption of electric vehicles in India within 4 weeks. The PIL filed asked for time-bound adoption of electric vehicle policy stating that EV will safeguard citizen’s right to clean air and health.

In August last year, the Minister of State for Heavy Industries had promised support all support to the auto industries on policy matters to ensure the smooth and efficient transformation of the automotive industry from internal combustion (IC) to the electric powertrain.

He had informed that three lakh electric vehicles have already been sold under the FAME India Scheme. The minister had said a provision of Rs 10,000 crore was made for electric mobility in the Union Budget for 2019-20. Meghwal was addressing the 3rd International Electric Vehicle Conclave at the International Centre for Automotive Technology in Manesar, Gurugram. The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

This plan has been designed to enhance national fuel security to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transportation and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
