Scania India Launches the Next Truck Generation, Targets Mining Industry

Scania Commercial Vehicles India has launched their Next Truck Generation (NTG), aimed at the country's mining industry. The new range of NTG was launched at the Scania India Kolar plant in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Petr Novotny, Managing Director, Scania India said, “India is an important market for us and we are here to stay. The strategic introduction of Scania’s world-class range reiterates our commitment to the country. Today, with the launch of the NTG range, we aim to drive the evolution of India’s transport solutions in the Mining, Construction and Long Haulage Business. We reinforce our commitment to helping customers achieve higher levels of profitability, safety, efficiency and productivity in their businesses. We are confident that these strategic initiatives will further support the growth of the mining industry in India and strengthen Scania India’s growth story”.

As India moves closer to the implementation of BSVI, NTG which is BSVI ready is integrated with an upgraded powertrain, resulting in higher load carrying capacity, fuel efficiency and uptime.

“Globally our Next Truck Generation has won many awards”, said Novotny. “We are excited to launch these state-of-the art trucks in India to support the growing mining industry. Very soon we shall also be introducing this Next truck generation for Long Haulage business. As part of our core value of ‘customer first’, this generation of trucks is designed to better meet their requirements of increasing profitability. Inspired by our commitment to sustainability, NTG has efficiency in both fuel economy and performance. The new range of trucks will contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a sustainable nation”, he added.

This Next Truck Generation comes with feature and benefits which include - Higher load carrying capacity, Better uptime, more durable and apt safety & driver comfort.

Scania has adapted various service plans to fit the customer’s operational needs like Site Optimization, Uptime improvement, Repairs and Proactive Maintenance in an effort to offer end-to-end solutions.

Globally, Scania works towards developing greater levels of sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency, alternative fuels and electrification, and smart and safe transport, utilizing increasing levels of digital services to provide higher uptime and vehicle utilization.