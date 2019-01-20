English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Scary Accident Video Shows Why Wearing Helmet Can Save Your Life

A biker's head was crushed under the truck while overtaking it but was saved due to the helmet.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:January 20, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Scary Accident Video Shows Why Wearing Helmet Can Save Your Life
Bike accident. (Image Credit: Twitter Screenshot)
It goes without saying that safety is paramount while driving/ riding a vehicle. Be it seat belts or helmets, one can’t compromise with safety while travelling in a vehicle. Not only it’s important for your safety, but others too. Helmet, a small safety equipment has saved millions of lives and there is enough proof of the same. Yet there are countries like India, where people don’t give much importance to helmet.

A latest video has surfaced online that shows again how important helmet can prove while saving your life in a fatal crash. The video shared by IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan on Twitter shows a motorcycle rider’s head getting crushed under a moving truck, yet he got saved from this freaky accident, which could turn out to be fatal had it not been for the helmet.




While the video doesn’t seem from India, we can definitely learn a lesson or two from the incidence. The video showcases a bike rider who tries to overtake a truck at a relatively slow speed. The biker overtakes the truck from the right after finding a very narrow gap between the curb and the truck.

While trying to navigate through that narrow gap, the rider loses his balance and falls from two-wheeler in a way that his head came under the rear right wheel of the massive truck. What happened next was no short of a miracle. The biker stood up, took his damaged helmet off, and sat down at the side of the road.

What we are able to analyze is the fact that the biker was wearing a good quality helmet, which is a mandate in almost all the countries. Sadly, in India, people buy helmets to save a few hundred bucks off the traffic challan, rather than road safety.

We would urge our readers again to not buy any sub-standard helmet and follow all the traffic rules.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
