Scheduled International Flights to and From India to Resume from December 15
Scheduled international flights will resume operations from December 15, 2021. (Image used for representation)

Auto Desk

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced that scheduled international flights to and from India will resume from December 15, 2021. The announcement regarding the resumption of international flights comes after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 23 of last year.

In the order released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it says, “The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021."

While the resumption of scheduled international flights starts from mid-December, special international passenger flights have been taking place to and from India since July of last year thanks to the government forming “Air Bubble” pacts with several countries.

first published:November 26, 2021, 17:55 IST