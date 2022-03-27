Scindia: Important Day as Scheduled International Flights Resume with Full Capacity

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said regular international flight services, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, resumed with full capacity from Sunday. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, scheduled international flight services were suspended in March 2020.

“Today is a very important day…All regular international flights services resumed with full capacity from today. During the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the international flights were being operated under the air bubble arrangements," Scindia told reporters.

He said he was confident that people from India are eager to go abroad and vice versa. “Apart from this, for the summer schedule, 135 new domestic flights were launched today along with 15 international ones. In the morning, the flight service between Gorakhpur and Varanasi was launched. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated it. I took part in the event virtually," Scindia added.

Under the Modi government’s UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, as many as 91 lakh citizens of the country were provided air connectivity at reasonable rates through 1.75 lakh flights, the Union minister said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.