No More Leather for Your SUV Seats, Eco-Friendly Biomaterials Could be Next Big Thing
According to PETA, a non-profit organization, many cars come with the option to select leather-free interiors, including steering wheels or gear shifts.
Eco-friendly and cruelty-free car interiors are slowly, but surely becoming the norm in the auto industry as top luxury car makers are now paving the way for car seats made from different plant fibers such as those produced from eucalyptus or soybean or other sustainable materials.
From Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari, most car makers are increasingly ditching the leather for car interiors.
The seats of the Range Rover Evoque, for example, are upholstered with premium alternatives to leather. According to JLR, the optional "Kvadrat" premium textile is made with 53 recycled plastic bottles per car.
Consumers can also choose "Eucalyptus Melange" textile, produced from natural fibres that need significantly less water when growing, JLR claims in ts website.
From wheel arches to carpets, more than 16kg of recycled materials feature throughout this luxury SUV, diverting thousands of tonnes of plastic from landfill, it says.
The Ford Motor Company has been using soybean-based foam as a key material in the seat cushions, seat backs and head-rests in a lot of its vehicles since 2011.
In fact, Ford Motor now features at least eight sustainable materials in its vehicles -- soy, wheat, rice, castor, kenaf (hibiscus), tree cellulose, jute and coconut.
It's not only seats where sustainable materials are being now used. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a non-profit organization, many cars come with the option to select leather-free interiors, including steering wheels or gear shifts.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
