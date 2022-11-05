Second-Gen Honda WR-V Revealed, Check Design, Features, Engine and More in Detail

Honda has revealed the second-generation WR-V crossover in Indonesia where it is slated to go on sale first. The Japanese automaker has built the new WR-V from scratch, unlike the previous-gen model which was based on the Jazz. The results of which are pretty visible as the second-gen Honda WR-V now boasts of a unique design and looks more like an SUV than a cross-hatchback. The second-gen Honda WR-V is built on the same platform which underpinned the previous-generation City and the latest Honda Amaze.

Second-Gen Honda WR-V Design

The popular crossover is now longer, wider and taller than its previous iteration. Enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the new Honda WR-V is the production-ready version of the Honda Concept RS SUV. The design is heavily inspired by other Honda SUVs like CR-V and HR-V which are sold in several global markets. The 2022 WR-V now features a coupe-SUV like stance with a tapering roofline and an angular tailgate design.

The prominent shoulder line and chunky body cladding on the lower part of the doors further accentuates its SUV credentials. The stylish angular wraparound headlamps at the front and slim horizontally positioned LED tail-lamps give the car a sporty outlook. Honda WR-V will be offered in two styling packages, the WR-V E and a sportier WR-V RS version.

Second-Gen Honda WR-V Features

The second-gen WR-V boasts of all the bells and whistles such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, remote key operation (headlights and engine on/off), and push-button start-stop. Honda has gone big on safety as well with features like Honda’s own ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system), six airbags and electronic stability control.

Second-Gen Honda WR-V Engine

The all-new WR-V will be powered by the same unit that powers the Honda City in India, i.e. a 1.5L petrol engine generating 121 bhp and 145 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic unit.

Second-Gen Honda WR-V India Launch

Honda has not confirmed whether the new WR-V will be launched in India. The company is currently working on a bigger SUV which will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

