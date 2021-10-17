See Hindustan Ambassador Imagined as a Modern Sedan Based on Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Hindustan Motor, the largest car manufacturer in the country before Maruti Udyog germinated, gave birth to one of the most successful sets of wheels that ran on the Indian tarmac for 57-odd years. The car was named Ambassador and was this round-edged, white sedan with a dominating 1817cc powertrain.

The company stopped producing these carriages of prominent personalities in 2014. But, recently, a designer called ‘SRK Designs’ revived the Indian beast by giving it a modern touch with the help of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire’s silhouette.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, SRK Designs shows the transformation of a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire into the gold and iconic, Hindustan Motors Ambassador. The video, in the start, features a silver-coloured Swift Dzire. The computer cursor then hurriedly moves around, choosing various options ranging from shade, colour, eraser, and other tools, and gradually starts transforming the car’s design, and was reported by Cartoq.

Watch the full transformation here:

The paint used for the exteriors is similar to the tint that the Ambassador carried along with a minister or a member of the legislative assembly. The front of the vehicle looks similar to the Swift Dzire; credit goes to the silver-shaded front grille that resembles the Dzire. The swished and stretched headlamps native to the Dzire are replaced with a circular unit. In addition, the fog lamps and the surrounding black mesh are also replaced with larger circular lamps.

The side-view remains the same with very minor tweaks. However, the wheels have undergone a major revamp as the contemporary spokes are now replaced with the vintage chrome discs that were coupled with the classic Ambassador. The tires are also a bit chunkier as compared to the new rubber grooves that the Dzire flaunts.

Also Watch:

The designer has also attached a red beacon completing the car, not just by the looks it hones but the spirit it contains. The artist tried bridging the gap between two very distinct eras with this new fusion. What do you think of the car? Modern Ambassador or a Classic Swift Dzire?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.