Popular carmaker Hyundai is offering lucrative discounts on some of its offerings in the month of July. The automobile company had favourable sales in June which led to most of its cars being back in demand. In order to retain this momentum the South Korean brand is offering cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate discounts. However, if you have plans to buy Tucson, Venue, Creta, Elantra or. Verna; then unfortunately there is no good news for you as all these four-wheelers have not made it to the list of vehicles available with a discount.

Let’s take a look at the discount available on individual cars:

- Hyundai Kona EV

The electric vehicle is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh.

- Hyundai i20

The iMT Turbo trim will be available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the diesel variant of the car will only come with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

- Hyundai Grandi10 Nios

The turbo model of the four-wheeler will be available at a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while the cash discount on the 1.2-litre petrol engine variant of Magna trim has been fixed at Rs 25,000. The Era, Asta and Sportz models of Grandi10 Nios can be purchased at a price that is discounted by Rs 15,000. The AMT variant of the car also gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discount will remain fixed at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively across models.

- Hyundai Aura

The exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5000 can be availed at all Aura models. Further, the Turbo variant of the car has been made available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while the AMT version of the car will get a cash discount of Rs 10000. Apart from this all other models of the car will be available for a price that is less by Rs 15,000.

Also Watch:

- Hyundai Santro

The popular vehicle’s Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and the Era and CNG variants are priced less by Rs 10,000. Along with that, all models of the car offer an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here