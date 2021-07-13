See Mahindra Discount Offers for July of Up To Rs 2 Lakh on XUV500, Scorpio and More

Some dealers of Mahindra in India are offering massive discounts on selected models that are made by the Indian carmakers. The discount benefits include corporate discount, exchange bonus, cash discount and complementary accessories. These discounts can be availed till July 31, 2021. There are no discounts on some of the brand’s offerings including Alturas G4, Thar and KUV100 NXT.

Here is a look at the list of vehicles that are being offered with a discount:

Mahindra XUV500:SUV gets a big cash discount of upto Rs 1.13 lakh in the month of July. Apart from that, the buyer can also avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,500. The brand will also include accessories worth Rs 20,000 without any charges.

Mahindra Marazzo:The four-wheeler is being made available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200.

Mahindra XUV300:A cash discount of Rs 5,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 has been made available on the car. Along with this, the buyer also gets accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Bolero:The SUV offering has been made available with a cash discount of Rs 3,500; an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Furthermore, the Indian carmaker has also announced a four-year warranty on the vehicle.

Mahindra Scorpio:This is one of the most popular SUV cars in India. The vehicle will be available with a corporate discount of Rs 4,500; and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Those people who buy the four-wheeler in July will also get accessories up to Rs 17,000.

Meanwhile, the CarWale report further adds that Mahindra is soon going to launch the XUV700. The car is going to be home to many new and exciting features including personalised safety alert, panoramic sunroof, smart handle and auto Booster Headlamps, among other things.

