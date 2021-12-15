See Renault Discount Offers for December of up to Rs 1.30 Lakh on Kwid, Duster and More

As the end of the year draws near, it has brought a slew of enticing offers and discounts. These end-of-year deals are also available in the automobile sector. So, if you are thinking about getting a car for yourself, now is the time to do it. In this article, we will go through the deals that Renault India is presenting on its vehicle for the month of December. To toast for the end of the year, the French manufacturer is introducing a slew of new discounts and promotions, including loyalty and exchange advantages on all Renault vehicles in India. Have a look at the specifics of the benefits offered.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger officially starts at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and makes its way up to Rs 10.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully-loaded option. For the remainder of the month, the Renault Kiger is being offered with a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 for customers upgrading from a Renault vehicle, while some models are also being sold with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. While the price cuts aren't particularly large, they do make the already reasonably priced B-SUV, even more, cost-effective.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is on sale in December 2021 with advantages totaling over Rs 1.3 lakh, which are available to buyers in the form of a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange reward of Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount offer of Rs 30,000. However, you should know that the cash discount does not apply to the Rxz trim.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is being marketed with some great discount offers for the month of Dec 2021. The 0.8-litre model is offered with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive, and a Rs 10,000 corporate special offer. The 1.0-litre model, on the other hand, comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange offers of Rs 15,000, and a corporate incentive of Rs 10,000. These price cuts make the already economical little vehicle even more reasonable.

Renault Triber

Deals on the Triber MPV 2020 and 2021 edition is available. If customers purchase the 2020 model, they might receive a total benefit of up to Rs 60,000. On chosen variants, all of these deals feature a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There are also excellent deals on the 2021 model. The total profit might be as high as Rs 40,000. A cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate bonus of up to Rs 10,000 are among them. On the MPV, the business would also provide a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

