See Toyota Discount Offers for July of up to Rs 65,000 on Yaris, Urban Cruiser and More

After a terrible 2020, the Indian auto industry is starting to show a strong recovery in terms of sales. In order to retain this momentum, several automobile companies are raining offers to increase their sales footprint and wash off auto sales blues. Among the host of auto companies, Toyota India and their select dealerships in the sub-continent are offering enormous discounts on various models in July 2021. The Japanese carmaker is offering exchange bonuses, cash discounts and corporate sales on a few models from its stable till this month-end. Customers of these selected models can get a maximum benefit of Rs 65,000 on their purchase.

However, these offers/discounts have not been made available on the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire models.

Here’s a list of all the deals available on select Toyota cars in July 2021:

Toyota Yaris: The sedan is available with maximum benefits. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, in addition to a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The car’s price starts at Rs 9.17 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Even though the compact SUV doesn’t get cash or corporate discounts, potential buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 till the month-end. The car’s price starts at Rs 9.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Glanza: Indian buyers of the car can get benefits up to Rs 20,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000; an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 2,000. On all other variants, the exchange bonus andloyalty bonus area little lower, at Rs 8,000. This feature-loaded hatchback is currently available in two BS-VI compliant petrol engine options and is priced between Rs 8.27 lakh and Rs 10.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

