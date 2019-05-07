Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SEG Automotive Develops Motor to Power E-rickshaws

The Bengaluru-based firm said the e-motor would be manufactured locally with high local content and would cater to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Photo for representation.
Auto component maker SEG Automotive India said it has developed an electric motor for e-rickshaws. The Bengaluru-based firm, which is a leading supplier of various auto components like starter motors, said the e-motor would be manufactured locally with high local content and would cater to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets.

"The company is now entering this fast-growing market with an e-motor, setting new standards in terms of efficiency and durability," SEG Automotive India Managing Director Anil Kumar M R said in a statement.

The new EM1.2-HR e-motor is based on advanced technology instead of a BLDC (brushless DC) motor, he added.

"We will manufacture the e-motor locally in India for the domestic and overseas markets. Thanks to the FAME II policy, which promotes the development of local EV supply chain in India, our new motor will also feature a high share of local components," Kumar M R said.

Over 10 lakh e-rickshaws are already on the Indian roads providing last mile transport.

"The decreased total cost of ownership coupled with government incentives for the e-three wheelers enables drivers to earn a decent living. In times where the public charging infrastructure in India is yet to be fully established, their usage pattern and average driving distance per day make three wheelers suitable for electrification right away," Kumar M R said.

SEG Automotive was earlier part of the Bosch group. Last year, Bosch Group had announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
