English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SEG Automotive Develops Motor to Power E-rickshaws
The Bengaluru-based firm said the e-motor would be manufactured locally with high local content and would cater to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Auto component maker SEG Automotive India said it has developed an electric motor for e-rickshaws. The Bengaluru-based firm, which is a leading supplier of various auto components like starter motors, said the e-motor would be manufactured locally with high local content and would cater to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets.
"The company is now entering this fast-growing market with an e-motor, setting new standards in terms of efficiency and durability," SEG Automotive India Managing Director Anil Kumar M R said in a statement.
The new EM1.2-HR e-motor is based on advanced technology instead of a BLDC (brushless DC) motor, he added.
"We will manufacture the e-motor locally in India for the domestic and overseas markets. Thanks to the FAME II policy, which promotes the development of local EV supply chain in India, our new motor will also feature a high share of local components," Kumar M R said.
Over 10 lakh e-rickshaws are already on the Indian roads providing last mile transport.
"The decreased total cost of ownership coupled with government incentives for the e-three wheelers enables drivers to earn a decent living. In times where the public charging infrastructure in India is yet to be fully established, their usage pattern and average driving distance per day make three wheelers suitable for electrification right away," Kumar M R said.
SEG Automotive was earlier part of the Bosch group. Last year, Bosch Group had announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.
"The company is now entering this fast-growing market with an e-motor, setting new standards in terms of efficiency and durability," SEG Automotive India Managing Director Anil Kumar M R said in a statement.
The new EM1.2-HR e-motor is based on advanced technology instead of a BLDC (brushless DC) motor, he added.
"We will manufacture the e-motor locally in India for the domestic and overseas markets. Thanks to the FAME II policy, which promotes the development of local EV supply chain in India, our new motor will also feature a high share of local components," Kumar M R said.
Over 10 lakh e-rickshaws are already on the Indian roads providing last mile transport.
"The decreased total cost of ownership coupled with government incentives for the e-three wheelers enables drivers to earn a decent living. In times where the public charging infrastructure in India is yet to be fully established, their usage pattern and average driving distance per day make three wheelers suitable for electrification right away," Kumar M R said.
SEG Automotive was earlier part of the Bosch group. Last year, Bosch Group had announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26
- Google I/O 2019: How to Watch Live, With Pixel 3a, Android 10 Q, Assistant And More Expected
- Met Gala 2019: How Lady Gaga Changed Four Dresses in One Go
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results