Segway Apex H2 Concept is a Hydrogen-Powered Motorcycle that Could Launch as Early as 2023

Personal transporter manufacturer Segway-Ninebot has unveiled an electric sports bike that will also be powered by removable hydrogen canisters, which it plans to launch in 2023. Christened the Segway Apex H2, this latest futuristic motorcycle is a new version of a concept first presented in 2019. The Segway brand was bought in 2015 by one of its Chinese rivals Ninebot, which is behind this extremely exciting project. Not only does the new bike offer futuristic looks worthy of a science-fiction movie, but the Segway Apex H2 will also be a ground-breaking hydrogen hybrid.

The bike can be fuelled by hydrogen canisters that may be swapped in and out in much less time than it would take to recharge its battery. However, the hydrogen stations needed to refill these canisters remain much less common in Europe than they are in Asia. With regard to performance, the manufacturer has pledged that the new bike will produce 60 kW (around 80 hp) of power, offer a top speed of 150 km/h, and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than four seconds. However, no information has been disclosed on the range of the future machine, which will be a key purchase criterion for many motorcyclists.

In line with an ambitious launch schedule, first deliveries of the bike, which will retail for around $10,700 (69,999 yuan), are due to take place in 2023. In the wake of hydrogen-powered automobiles, trucks and trains, motorcycles equipped with fuel cells that transform hydrogen into electricity will soon be arriving on the market. Honda and Suzuki are both working on projects that could be on the road in the near future.

