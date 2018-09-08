English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Select Cities and Highways to Have Charging Stations Every 3 Km: Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla
Bhalla said that electric vehicles will become popular only after charging infrastructure is put in place.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said Thursday that efforts would be made to set up charging stations every 3 km in select cities and highways with a view to promote and popularise electric vehicles. While addressing a curtain-raiser press conference of the first Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE' beginning tomorrow, Bhalla said that electric vehicles will become popular only after charging infrastructure is put in place.
"To establish charging infrastructure, we are looking at certain select cities and certain select highways where we should provide charging infrastructure. "Density has been proposed for 3/3 square km, we should have one charger for public charging system, which are fast chargers," the power secretary said.
Initially, Bhalla said the charging infrastructure is proposed to be supported by the government.
He pointed out that setting up of charging infrastructure does not require licence under the electricity act and as a promotional measures, the union government has acquired some electrical vehicles which are used by its officials.
Speaking at the same press conference, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways secretary Yudhvir Singh Malik said, "We have made it mandatory across all new national highways that the wayside amenities, for which we are acquiring five to 10 acres of land, will have provision of charging infrastructure."
Malik also said that optimal utilisation of road space, along with giving priority to road safety is how we envision the Future of Mobility in India.
Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said cybersecurity & development of intelligent transportation systems will be key components for electrically led mobility in India.
"To establish charging infrastructure, we are looking at certain select cities and certain select highways where we should provide charging infrastructure. "Density has been proposed for 3/3 square km, we should have one charger for public charging system, which are fast chargers," the power secretary said.
Initially, Bhalla said the charging infrastructure is proposed to be supported by the government.
He pointed out that setting up of charging infrastructure does not require licence under the electricity act and as a promotional measures, the union government has acquired some electrical vehicles which are used by its officials.
Speaking at the same press conference, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways secretary Yudhvir Singh Malik said, "We have made it mandatory across all new national highways that the wayside amenities, for which we are acquiring five to 10 acres of land, will have provision of charging infrastructure."
Malik also said that optimal utilisation of road space, along with giving priority to road safety is how we envision the Future of Mobility in India.
Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said cybersecurity & development of intelligent transportation systems will be key components for electrically led mobility in India.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
- Don't Think I'll Get Married Again: Kalki Koechlin
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...