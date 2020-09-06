Select Hyundai Cars Available at Discounts of Upto Rs 60,000; Check Benefits Here

In order to boost sales, select Hyundai India dealerships have come up with great deals for the month of September on cars like Hyundai Elite i20, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Santro, among others. Those who are planning to buy these Hyundai cars can avail benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Buyers will get a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each on Grand i10 Nios. Besides, they will also receive a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10 attracts a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Elite i20

Those who want to purchase the Hyundai Elite i20 will get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Apart from this, they can avail a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Santro

The select dealerships are offering discounts on all variants of Hyundai Santro. The car will fetch an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, besides a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Hyundai Aura

Buyers can avail of a cash discount of Rs 5,000 on Hyundai Aura. They will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The dealerships are also extending benefits on Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants of the hatchback. Those planning to purchase these cars will receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts were also available on various Hyundai cars in August. Hyundai Grand i10 last month fetched a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. It attracted a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 too. On the purchase of Hyundai Grand Nios i10, buyers could get a cash discount worth Rs 10,000, exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.