Select Jeep Compass Variants Offered With Discounts Upto Rs 2 lakh; Check Benefits Here

American automobile maker FCA is offering high discounts on select variants of the Jeep Compass SUV. Those who are planning to buy the car can avail benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh. Besides, various equated monthly installment (EMI) and finance options are available.

However, buyers should note that these benefits may vary depending on dealership or location where it is being sold. The carmaker is extending up to 100 per cent on-road financing without any requirement of the initial down payment for the new EMI and finance options.

The off-road-focused Compass Trailhawk fetches a maximum discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. On the other hand, if someone wants to buy regular variants of the Compass, he can avail discounts of up to Rs 80,000.

Under one of the EMI schemes, a buyer will have to pay 50 per cent less instalment for three consecutive months in a year. There is also a hybrid option under which the benefits of two schemes combine into one.

Jeep last year introduced a BS6-compliant diesel engine variant of Trailhawk. It’s equipped with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and comes with enhancements to the bodywork and AWD system to improve the performance of the car.

The company initially made available the Compass with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that came with either a manual or DCT gearbox. Apart from this, a 2.0-litre diesel engine was available only with a manual.

In the coming years, the carmaker is likely to unveil a host of new models in India. In the early 2021, Jeep is expected to launch the Compass facelift. After that, the company could introduce Compass-based three-row D-SUV.

The Compass was unveiled in 2017 and retails alongside Jeep’s CBU models, the Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler.