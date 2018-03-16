English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Self-Driving Cars Will Hit Roads in China Within 3-5 Years: Baidu
Baidu, often referred to as China's Google, operates the country's leading search engine and also invests heavily in services ranging from online payments to connected devices and artificial intelligence.
A driverless car named "Apollo" is displayed at the annual Baidu World Technology Conference in Beijing. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Self-driving cars will hit the roads in China "within three to five years", the founder of Chinese internet giant Baidu, one of the world's leading designers of driverless cars, said Thursday.
That is a lot sooner than predicted by China's information technology minister, who last week said it would only be reality in 8-10 years, citing constraints related to security.
"I'm more optimistic than him, I think it will come sooner," Baidu CEO Robin Li said in Beijing on the sidelines of a consultative political assembly of which he is a member.
Baidu, often referred to as China's Google, operates the country's leading search engine and also invests heavily in services ranging from online payments to connected devices and artificial intelligence.
Like Google, the Chinese company is spending on research and development to put a driverless car on the road.
In 2019, in cooperation with local manufacturers, the Beijing-based company plans to launch a car featuring "a high degree of autonomy," Li told reporters.
"Highly automated driving means ... for example, on a Beijing to Shanghai trip, as long as you stay on the highway, you will not have to worry about anything -- you can eat hotpot or sing inside while you're waiting to arrive," he said.
The driver would still, however, need to take the wheel again as soon as the car moved away from major highways.
"But in the next three to five years, I believe totally autonomous cars will make their appearance on the roads," he said.
In September the company established a $1.5 billion fund dedicated to developing driverless cars.
It also manages an open platform where it shares its technologies with designers and builders.
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
That is a lot sooner than predicted by China's information technology minister, who last week said it would only be reality in 8-10 years, citing constraints related to security.
"I'm more optimistic than him, I think it will come sooner," Baidu CEO Robin Li said in Beijing on the sidelines of a consultative political assembly of which he is a member.
Baidu, often referred to as China's Google, operates the country's leading search engine and also invests heavily in services ranging from online payments to connected devices and artificial intelligence.
Like Google, the Chinese company is spending on research and development to put a driverless car on the road.
In 2019, in cooperation with local manufacturers, the Beijing-based company plans to launch a car featuring "a high degree of autonomy," Li told reporters.
"Highly automated driving means ... for example, on a Beijing to Shanghai trip, as long as you stay on the highway, you will not have to worry about anything -- you can eat hotpot or sing inside while you're waiting to arrive," he said.
The driver would still, however, need to take the wheel again as soon as the car moved away from major highways.
"But in the next three to five years, I believe totally autonomous cars will make their appearance on the roads," he said.
In September the company established a $1.5 billion fund dedicated to developing driverless cars.
It also manages an open platform where it shares its technologies with designers and builders.
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- KKR Spinner Sunil Narine's Action Reported Ahead of IPL
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures