Service Station Crashes Ford Mustang in a Bid to Add More Power to the Muscle Car

Car enthusiasts often modify their vehicles depending upon requirements. Recently, a car lover named Mark Grage from the US, Colorado purchased a sixth-generation Ford Mustang. After driving the muscle car for 428 km, he thought his vehicle needed more power. Grage then went to Loveland Ford dealer and asked them to install a supercharger in the car. On February 10, Grage got a supercharger fitted in his vehicle and one of the mechanics from the dealership along with a friend took the car for a test drive to ensure that the owner doesn’t face any issues after the installation.

However, the technician lost control of the car on the highway, resulting in the Ford Mustang getting crashed, reported The Drive. The Dealership’s general manager Harry Johnston told The Drive that the car did come in for the installation of a supercharger and the mechanic was caught driving the vehicle recklessly by cops and he has been sacked from the dealership. However, Grage claimed in his Facebook post that the person in question continues to work there. Grage vowed that he would never return to the Loveland Ford dealer for their unprofessionalism.

The General Manager of the dealership said that the establishment took responsibility for the mishap and worked with an insurance company to get Grage the total amount incurred on the vehicle. The GM further added that Grage got more money in comparison to what he had invested in the car and he purchased another new car from them. However, Grage refused the dealership’s statement and said he didn’t get a new car. The dealership only reimbursed him the cancellation fees of the service contract and the gap insurance, and the parts he had purchased for the car that they destroyed.