English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Setco Automotive to supply BS VI-Compliant Clutches To Commercial Vehicle Makers
Setco is the third largest clutch maker for commercial vehicles in the world and commands an 85 per cent market share in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment.
Image for representation purpose (Image: Twitter/Ashok Leyland)
Loading...
Auto component maker Setco Automotive Friday said it has received approval to supply BS VI-compliant clutches from leading medium and heavy commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norms will come into force from April 1, 2020, across the country. Currently, the vehicles sold in the country conform to BS-IV emission standards. "We are excited to be one of the first in MHCV space to receive BS-VI approval, which has been achieved with intense design and development focus and by leveraging in-house capabilities. This significant step would further reinforce our product offering," Jatinder S Gujral, chief executive at Setco said in a release.
The third largest MHCV clutch maker globally, Setco has the largest design and validation facility for clutches in the country. At present, it commands about 85 per cent market share in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment. It supplies clutches to leading automakers such as Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, among others.
The facility is ready for supplies from January 2020, the company said. "We aim to expand our portfolio by developing the new generation dual and double clutches for farm tractors. These products have undergone rigorous field testing in different farm applications and have completed the approval cycles with key farm tractor manufacturers," Gujaral said.
Starting 2019-20, the company envisages progressive growth in the segment, he added. The BS-VI products are customised engineering solutions for an engine and gearbox combination and therefore solve specific engineering issues on NVH (noise vibration & harshness) for customers, the company said in the release.
The third largest MHCV clutch maker globally, Setco has the largest design and validation facility for clutches in the country. At present, it commands about 85 per cent market share in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment. It supplies clutches to leading automakers such as Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, among others.
The facility is ready for supplies from January 2020, the company said. "We aim to expand our portfolio by developing the new generation dual and double clutches for farm tractors. These products have undergone rigorous field testing in different farm applications and have completed the approval cycles with key farm tractor manufacturers," Gujaral said.
Starting 2019-20, the company envisages progressive growth in the segment, he added. The BS-VI products are customised engineering solutions for an engine and gearbox combination and therefore solve specific engineering issues on NVH (noise vibration & harshness) for customers, the company said in the release.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results