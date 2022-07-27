Several Trains To Get Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work In Solapur Division; Check List

Several train services will remain cancelled due to non-interlocking work between the Bhigwan and Washimbe stations on the Daund-Kurduwadi rail section of the Solapur division. Resultantly, the movement of trains via these cities in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka get affected.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, the spokesperson of North Western Railway, a non-interlocking block is being taken between Bhigwan to Washimbe stations due to railway doubling work. “Due to this work, many trains operating on North Western Railway are being cancelled,” he said.

Train No. 16587, Yesvantpur-Bikaner rail service will remain cancelled on August 5 and August 7.

Train No. 16588, Bikaner-Yesvantpur rail service will remain cancelled on August 7 and August 9.

Services of train no. 82653, Yesvantpur-Jaipur rail will remain cancelled on August 4.

Train No. 82654, Jaipur-Yesvantpur train service will remain cancelled on August 8.

Train No. 14806, Barmer-Yeshwantpur, and Train No. 14805, Yashwantpur-Badmer will remain cancelled until further notice.

