Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video

If you love motorcycles and if you are a fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, then you have a reason to rejoice. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is also called as King Khan and SRK, has posted a video of him riding a motorcycle on his Social Media accounts including Twitter and Instagram. The star can be seen riding a BMW G 310 R around the BMW G 310 GS motorcycle on the background music of ‘Koi na koi chahiye pyaar karne wala’, from his movie Deewana.

Shah Rukh Khan also goes on to say that he is happy to have been able to experience these motorcycles and urged his fans that they should always wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle, which is a great gesture by King Khan.

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are the entry-level motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and quickly becoming famous in India. Recently former Indian Cricket team captain and opening batsman Sourav Ganguly also bought a new BMW G 310 GS motorcycle priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Last year, another cricketer, Yuvraj Singh bought a BMW G 310 R bike worth Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making him the first celebrity to buy a BMW G 310 R motorcycle in India.

Both the motorcycles made their India debut last year and have been developed in association with TVS Motors. BMW is offering an unlimited kilometre warranty for 3 years, that can be extended to 4 or 5 years. Both the bikes are produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, making them the first Make-in-India BMW motorcycles.

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.

The BMW G 310 R is available in 3 different colours - Style HP, Cosmic Black and newly introduced Racing Red. With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India has become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.

In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R competes against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300. BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.