Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently posted an image on Instagram with another BMW motorcycle – the G 310 R, praising it as a perfect Mumbai traffic solution.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor posing with BMW R1250 GS. (Image: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has bought a BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle worth Rs 16.85 Lakh (ex-showroom). Shahid posted a picture of him with his newly bought motorcycle with a caption – “1250 reasons to smile. Thank you @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in for the stunning gs1250 #bikelover gone mad”. Shahid Kapoor, who is an avid biker already owns bikes like Ducati Scrambler 1100.

Just a few days ago, Shahid posted an image on Instagram with another BMW motorcycle – the G 310 R entry level motorcycle. He wrote - “The perfect hack for Mumbai traffic right here! So agile and nimble. Was a super fun ride.” It was not confirmed whether Shahid Kapoor has bought the bike or just took a ride on the bike.



Apparently Shahid was just taking a test ride of the BMW G310 R and has actually bought the R1250 GS. The 2019 R1250 GS was launched recently in India for a starting price of Rs 16.85 Lakh. There’s also a more off-roading friendly version called the R1250 GS Adventure priced at Rs 18.25 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW R1250 GS is powered by a 1254 cc engine that produces 138PS and 143Nm of torque. The motorcycle gets various ride modes, ABS, dynamic traction control and ESA.

Among celebrities, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are few names that already own a BMW Motorrad motorcycle in India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
