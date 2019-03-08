English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh
Actor Shahid Kapoor recently posted an image on Instagram with another BMW motorcycle – the G 310 R, praising it as a perfect Mumbai traffic solution.
Shahid Kapoor posing with BMW R1250 GS. (Image: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)
Loading...
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has bought a BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle worth Rs 16.85 Lakh (ex-showroom). Shahid posted a picture of him with his newly bought motorcycle with a caption – “1250 reasons to smile. Thank you @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in for the stunning gs1250 #bikelover gone mad”. Shahid Kapoor, who is an avid biker already owns bikes like Ducati Scrambler 1100.
Just a few days ago, Shahid posted an image on Instagram with another BMW motorcycle – the G 310 R entry level motorcycle. He wrote - “The perfect hack for Mumbai traffic right here! So agile and nimble. Was a super fun ride.” It was not confirmed whether Shahid Kapoor has bought the bike or just took a ride on the bike.
Apparently Shahid was just taking a test ride of the BMW G310 R and has actually bought the R1250 GS. The 2019 R1250 GS was launched recently in India for a starting price of Rs 16.85 Lakh. There’s also a more off-roading friendly version called the R1250 GS Adventure priced at Rs 18.25 Lakh (ex-showroom).
The BMW R1250 GS is powered by a 1254 cc engine that produces 138PS and 143Nm of torque. The motorcycle gets various ride modes, ABS, dynamic traction control and ESA.
Among celebrities, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are few names that already own a BMW Motorrad motorcycle in India.
Just a few days ago, Shahid posted an image on Instagram with another BMW motorcycle – the G 310 R entry level motorcycle. He wrote - “The perfect hack for Mumbai traffic right here! So agile and nimble. Was a super fun ride.” It was not confirmed whether Shahid Kapoor has bought the bike or just took a ride on the bike.
Apparently Shahid was just taking a test ride of the BMW G310 R and has actually bought the R1250 GS. The 2019 R1250 GS was launched recently in India for a starting price of Rs 16.85 Lakh. There’s also a more off-roading friendly version called the R1250 GS Adventure priced at Rs 18.25 Lakh (ex-showroom).
The BMW R1250 GS is powered by a 1254 cc engine that produces 138PS and 143Nm of torque. The motorcycle gets various ride modes, ABS, dynamic traction control and ESA.
Among celebrities, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are few names that already own a BMW Motorrad motorcycle in India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who is Captain Marvel? Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s First Female Superhero
- Alia Bhatt on Nepotism: Can't Say Sorry for Being Born in This Family, But Can Definitely Work Hard
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
- 'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results