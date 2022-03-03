Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Buy Mercedes-Maybach S Class - All You Need to Know About the Car

It’s no secret that celebrities mix very well with luxurious automobiles. In fact, there are quite a number of celebrities from all across the globe that take that extra step to have a special set of wheels. One example of this is Shahid Kapoor. He was recently spotted with his better half, Mira Rajput, getting out of his brand spanking new Mercedes-Maybach S580. Just so you know, the S580 costs Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom) in India and is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor that produces 503hp and 700Nm of torque. It gets a 48V hybrid tech for better fuel efficiency and reducing emission, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

That’s not all, not by a long shot. Since the Maybach is the pinnacle in terms of luxury from Mercedes-Benz, it comes with a mind-boggling array of features like the MBUX infotainment system, three screens for the rear seats and a 12.8-inch OLED tablet for the infotainment controls. Then there’s the fact that the ‘Executive’ seat option allows the passenger to recline the seat by 43.5 degrees, and there’s even an option to massage your calves. There’s no doubt, this is about luxury at its best and it’s easy to see why many celebrities take a liking to it.

Moreover, Kapoor seems to be a fan of Mercedes-Benz cars, with him gifting his father Pankaj Kapoor, a Mercedes-Benz ML SUV. He’s also had the GL SUV and S-Class luxury sedan before this, clearly showing an indication to the German automaker. But it’s not just four wheels that impress the lead from Haider. It’s also two wheels - Shahid’s motorcycle collection includes a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, BMW G 310 R, and the Yamaha MT-01, among others.

Recently, the actor flaunted the latest addition to his bike collection, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special. Sharing a video of himself getting ready to zoom off on the road on his Ducati, Shahid, in the caption, wrote, “Going to be riding to work a lot more often. See if you can spot me around the city?”

