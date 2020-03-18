Shahrukh Khan Gets All-New Hyundai Creta as Deliveries of SUV Begins in India

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan gets himself the all-new Creta as the deliveries of the car began yesterday. The actor took the wraps off the new Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo where the car was unveiled for the first time India.

The Creta has been one of Hyundai's most successful products in India. And as the competition stiffens with offerings like the Kia Seltos, the new update for the car was much needed. The new Creta comes as a brand-new car, both in terms of cosmetics and mechanicals.



On the outside, the car comes with three-part LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. The updated Creta also gets a new grille, a new set of alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Speaking of which, the car gets a dual-tone black & beige cabin which is optional alongside black interiors with red accents. Also on offer is new leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats at the front. Hyundai has equipped Creta with a variety of new features including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Advanced Blue Link Connectivity System, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster with digital display, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a flat-bottom steering.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.