Shamanth Gowda of Bigg Boss Kannada buys BMW 5 Series Worth Rs 55 Lakh - Details Here

For the most of us, Shamanth Gowda does not need any kind of introduction. Apart from being an internet sensation and having made various television appearances, he is most famous for his stint as a contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. And looks like right now, he is in a happy zone as he is the proud owner of a swanky new car worth ₹55 lakhs. He has just bought a luxurious BMW 525D model and has shared a picture with his brand new car on his social media handle.

In his post, Shamanth wrote, "It was a dream from my childhood and I remember scribbling car sketches behind my notebook last pages and that's BMW 525d. Welcome home."The picture seems to have come straight out of the showroom, where the actor is seen posing with his new car. He seems to have gone for the carbon black color model. The BMW 525D is available in 4 different colors — Bluestone metallic, Alpine White, Phytonic Blue Metallic and Carbon Black (metallic). 525d is a seater Diesel with Automatic Transmission and gives a mileage of around 17.24 km/l.

Fans of Shamanth congratulated him for his latestpossession on his post. Wishes have been pouring in for the young actor from fans as well as near and dear ones as well. “Hard work pays off," said one fan while another fan commented, “Really proud of you keep it up." One user revealed it is his dream to own a BMW someday as well and called Shamanth an inspiration for the same.

On the work front, Shamanth achieved fame and recognition after he appeared as a contestant in the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada and survived several evictions. Currently, Shamanth has a few silver screen projects in his kitty. He also makes occasional appearances on Kannada TV with special shows.

