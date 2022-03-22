Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover's Lavish Car Collection Is Indeed Mind-Blowing

India’s biggest reality show Shark Tank India witnessed a thunderous response from the audience in its first season. Undoubtedly, the reality show has worked as a catalyst for booming the startup culture in the country. It not only made entrepreneurship a dining table discussion in many households but also popularised its judges among the masses. Now, among all the judges, former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover got the utmost fame.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, the business giant has built a lavish life for himself with his hard work and amazing business sense. Ashneer owns a plush home in Delhi, where he lives his life king size. Not just this, but Ashneer’s introduction on Shark Tank India revealed his love for cars, and the business tycoon owns several expensive ones. From luxurious models to swanky sports cars, Ashneer often flaunts them on his social media accounts. With that being said, let’s take a look at Ashneer’s expensive automobile collection:

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350

This is class apart, as this has so much to offer from luxury to comfort, you name a feature and you have it. Ashneer is a proud owner of Mercedes Benz GLS 350. It might be interesting to know that at one point in time, this model was the highest-selling luxury seven-seater SUV in the country. Currently, the lavish model is priced at around 88.18 Lakhs.

Mercedes-Maybach S650

This model defines luxury and is one of the standouts in Ashneer’s collection. The car, which spells money and is a perfect fit for an entrepreneur who dreams high, is priced around Rs. 2.5 crore. It runs on a 4.8 litre V8 Biturbo petrol engine.

Porche Cayman

The business tycoon owns this sleek, superfast, and gorgeous sports car. The car comes with a price tag of about Rs 1.22 crore. The green Porsche owned by Ashneer is powered by a 3.4 litre NA flat six engine.



Audi A6

It appears that white is Ashneer’s favourite colour, as his Audi A6 along with his Mercedes is in the same pristine color. Currently, Audi A6 has priced around Rs 54.2 lakhs in the country. This automobile is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that makes 245PS and 370Nm.

