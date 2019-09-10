Shell Ducati Riders’ Day for India Announced, to be Kicked off by MotoGP Rider Andrea Dovisiozo

Shell Advance Lubricants and Ducati India have announced the first edition of Shell Ducati Riders’ Day. The event is aimed at establishing a stronger connection with Shell and Ducati's customers and deliver on their brand promise. As one of the most successful technical collaborations since 1999, Shell and Ducati co-learn from extreme testing environments on and off the racetrack, to provide riders with high performing products and cutting-edge technology all over the world. Shell Advance, the only motorcycle oil recommended by Ducati, is central to powering Ducati bikes on the track in extremely testing environments and this itself is a testament to its superior on-road performance.

Recently, Shell Advance Lubricants India launched its unique limited-edition promo pack series with attractive packaging and unlimited surprise prizes for its consumers. As part of this, 10 consumers will get the chance to go to MotoGP Malaysia. This contest series will culminate at the Shell Ducati Riders’ Day where over 25 Shell Advance consumers will get a chance to be a part of this thrilling event. The event will also see Ducati create unparalleled riding experiences by inviting 60 trained Ducati Professionals. This will be topped up by an appearance by official MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso.

Shell Advance has facilitated the first-ever appearance of the top-class MotoGP rider in India. On this day, Ducati DRE Certified trainers would provide exclusive training to all participants for the Ducati Road Academy at the event. This will focus on improving the skills of riders on road thereby ensuring safe riding. This will be followed by the Ducati Open Track Day, which will provide an opportunity for all Ducati superbike owners to ride on the track further enhancing their skills to outride all challenges and pursue their passion for the ride.

The Open Track Day is open for all Ducati motorcycles excluding the Scrambler range while the Road Academy would accommodate all Ducati owners. Limited to 40 slots, each slot for the Track Riding would include 5 sessions of 15 to 20 minutes each. On the other hand, the Road academy is limited to 25 slots and would include the full training.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “After the resounding success of all our experiential activities, we are proud to announce our first-ever Shell Ducati Riders’ Day exclusively for all Ducatisti. This experience would help riders improve their riding skills under the guidance of certified instructors and enhance the joy of riding on-road as well on track. With Dovizioso joining us, we are sure that this edition is going to be a unique and electrifying one.”

Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants, India said, “We are excited to lead with such consumer promos where consumers can experience the real thrill of Motor Sports. Once again Shell Advance has lived up to its Brand Promise of constantly curating new experiences for customers and is going to bring Andrea Dovizioso to India for the first time. Having Ducati as our partners reinforces our technical capabilities to cater to high-end performance bikes and our successful track record on MotoGP tracks. We hope to see the riding fraternity join us for the Shell Ducati Riders’ Day and make it a grand success.”

