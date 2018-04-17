English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Continue Good Performance at Merzouga Rally 2018
Joan Pedrero & Lorenzo Santolino tackle navigation challenges to remain in the Top 10.
Lorenzo Santolino. (Photo: TVS)
Stage 1 of the 9th edition of the Afriquia Merzouga Rally began at Timbaktu hotel and saw the racers battle across two loops of 110.7 kilometres and 96.01 kilometres respectively. At the end of the stage, the overall rankings of the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team were as follows - Joan Pedrero stood at P6 followed by Lorenzo Santolino at P9. Duplessis Diego Martin had a great stage 1 climbing up to P12 with the other debutant Vanni Cominotto finishing at P27.
Commenting on his performance, Joan Pedrero, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, “The stage was a test of our navigational skills and included dunes, sand as well as water zones. I am happy with my performance and look forward to improving my rankings in the next stage.”
David Casteau, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team says, "The stage saw some complicated navigation but the team managed to perform well. Pedrero and Santolino continue their good run, while Duplessis and Cominotto are taking rapid strides towards moving up in the rankings.”
Stage 2 will be 175 km long including two loops– the opening and closing sections will be run in the dunes of the erg. It will be a test of the racer’s physical endurance as well as navigation techniques and is touted to be a very tough stage.
Overall Rankings at the end of Stage 1:
Pedrero Garcia Joan – P 6
Duplessis Diego Martin – P 12
Lorenzo Santolino – P 9
Vanni Cominotto – P 27
-
