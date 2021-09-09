Shillong to Get 11 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Under FAME Scheme

As many as 11 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations would be set up in Shillong, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday. The charging stations are being developed under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme Phase-II.

“As India makes the ready transition towards #EVs, #Meghalaya under the initiative of CM @SangmaConrad, is all set to get its first EV charging station a total of 11 EVCS in Shillong (5 public EVCS & 6 at Govt. establishments) will be developed as directed by the #FAME II scheme," Rajiv Kumar tweeted.

It may be mentioned that earlier this month, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), laid the foundation stone for the first-ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in the state of Meghalaya at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong.

Also Watch:

Under this scheme, POWERGRID shall be developing 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 Public EVCS and 6 at government establishments). Each station shall have four 15 kW DC-001 Chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO Charger (dual gun) making it 66 charging points in Shillong city.

Out of the 11 locations, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for 4 locations which include POWERGRID Office Complex at Lapalang, MTC WareHouse at Demthring, MTC Parking Lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here