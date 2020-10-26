Shillong Traffic Police to Impose Fine for Improper Use of Hazard Lights

The Shillong Traffic Police has shared a post on its official Facebook page to educate motorists about the use and misuse of Hazard Lights. It has also warned of a possible challan in case of violations of the specified rules. The traffic department said that several drivers use the hazard warning lights as a way to indicate that they are going straight at junctions, which is a wrong practice and is in fact punishable under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Many of our drivers are misusing it to go straight. In fact, some of us actually don’t know what exactly it is used for. Be careful and responsible in using signals, next time you might get a challan under 177 MV Act,” read the post. It accompanied a few images to guide the readers about the correct usage of the hazard warning lights.

*HAZARD/WARNING LIGHTS* Take your few seconds and read it... Many of our drivers are misusing it to go Straight...

Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act covers the general provision for punishment of offences under which a fine up to one hundred rupees is imposed for committing the offence on the first occasion, while on subsequent offence, it may extend up to three hundred rupees.

The use of Hazard lights should only be restricted to when a vehicle is stationary. It is used to indicate that the vehicle is parked on the road or is in a dangerous position. It is usually switched on when the vehicle is broken or stranded roadside.

The misuse of hazard lights is very common in India. It is often used by people driving in foggy conditions when the visibility is very low to indicate they are ahead. This is a wrong practice. In many vehicles, the indicators do not work when the hazard lights are on, hence using it on junctions or any place where it is not required can create confusion for drivers behind.

The Shillong Traffic Police has shared several informative posts regarding the proper usage of Zebra crossings, Jaywalking and other traffic rules and etiquettes, to create awareness among the motorists.