​Shilpa Shetty Joins Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan to Buy a Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have added Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury MPV to their impressive collection of luxury cars. The MPV is India's most expensive vehicle of its type and its base variant costs Rs 71.10 lakhs (ex-showroom). Shilpa Shetty has joined other famous Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan who also bought the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the past.

While the power couple opted for the Expression variant and black colour for the MPV, which happens to be the base model, there are two more variants available in the Indian market namely Exclusive which is priced at Rs 87.70 lakh and Elite, which is priced at Rs 1.10 Crore.

Some of the cars the duo already own include Land Rover Range Rover and BMW i8. If you are also planning to buy the Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV, here are a few things you need to know.

Variants: Only the Expression variant is being offered by the manufacturer in the long-wheelbase version because of which it can seat 7 people at once. Whereas, the other variants come with 6-seater. Also, the Expression variant has a wheelbase of 3430 mm and length of 5370 mm whereas other variant’s wheelbase measures 3200 mm and has a length of 5140 mm.

Engine: A 2.1-litre diesel engine which produces 163PS of max power and 380Nm of peak torque is provided in the Expression, Marco Polo, Marco Polo Horizon and Exclusive variants. It is also mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Elite variant gets a 2.1-litre diesel engine which produces the same power and torque figures and is mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. Also, both the engines are BS6 compliant.

Features: The V-Class comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lamps a huge grille with Mercedes’s star logo, along with electric sliding doors and Easy-pack tailgate. The interior of the car includes Nappa leather and wooden inserts for the cabin, along with revolving seats for the second-row. Also, the rear seats provided in the vehicle are removable.

Safety: A lot of safety equipment has been offered in the car, including attention assist, crosswind assist, headlight assist, heated and auto-dimming outside rearview mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring systems, rain-sensing wipers andadaptive brake lights.

Price: The price range of Mercedes-Benz V-Class starts from Rs 71.1 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 1.10 Crores ex-showroom.

