1-min read

Shimla Gets Electric Bus Service, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Flags Off 11 HRTC Buses

The chief minister said that electric vehicles would also be introduced in other districts of the state in a phased manner.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Photo for representation only. (Image: Olectra formerly Goldstone)
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently flagged off the electric bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Eleven buses were flagged off for local destinations on nine different routes from the State Secretariat here by Thakur.

He said the Centre would bear 90 per cent cost of the electric bus operations and the state will have to fund the rest. "The buses are being plied under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Government of India in 90:10 ratio," Thakur said.

There would be no change in the fares, which would be the same as of those charged by HRTC taxis already operating within the Municipal Corporation limits of the town. As many as 50 buses have been provided to the state under the scheme.

These buses will operate from State Secretariat to Indira Gandhi Medical College and hospital (IGMC), Old Bus stand to HP Secretariat, Dhalli Tunnel to IGMC, Boileauganj to CTO, Old Bus Stand to CTO, Titukandi crossing to CTO, Navbahar to IGMC, Summer-hill to CTO.

The chief minister said that electric vehicles would also be introduced in other districts of the state in a phased manner. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Urban development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda and Transport Minister Govind Singh were also present on the occasion.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
