Shocking CCTV Video Captures Elderly Woman Killed Outside Her Home by Out of Control Car

In a shocking incident that happened in the Alwar Gate area of Ajmer, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rammed into an elderly woman sitting outside her house.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, shows the Ciaz first trying to turn slowly into the corner where the woman was sitting, he then seems to lose control over his car and rams the woman straight into the wall. The wall of the house subsequently collapses over the woman.

[video width="100%" mp4="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2020/06/1593069987_vid-20200625-wa0011.mp4"]%[/video]

While the person sitting in the passenger seat gets out of the car, the driver refrains from opening the door out of fear. As the crowd comes to the elderly woman’s rescue, a few of them start screaming at the driver asking him to come out. However, with no respite, one of the nearby people, breaks the glass window with a brick, forcing the driver to get out of the car.

Also Watch:

The neighbours of the victim then start slapping and hitting the driver while the other passenger pulls out his car out of the rubble. The victim was later reported dead and the two accused have been taken into custody by the police. The footage shows the neighbours trying to help the elderly woman out of the chair, who is seen to be unresponsive immediately after the incident.

