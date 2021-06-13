CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shocking Video Shows Hyundai Venue SUV Drowning Inside a Well As Road Collapses in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Shocking Video Shows Hyundai Venue SUV Drowning Inside a Well As Road Collapses in Mumbai

Hyundai Venue Drowning. (Image source: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Hyundai Venue Drowning. (Image source: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a high alert for all authorities in Mumbai in view of expected very heavy rainfall in the city on June 13-14.

In a rather shocking incident, a Hyundai Venue was recorded drowning after the RCC on a well collapsed. In the video, the car is seen to swiftly nose-dive into a hole that is not more than the exact width of the car. No loss of life was reported, however, the car seems to have suffered major damage. The Hyundai Venue is one of the promising products for Hyundai operating in the compact SUV segment. The car sent ripples across the segment at the time of its launch, surpassing the sales of the dominant Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on multiple occasions. Prices for the car starts at Rs 6.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.77 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The vehicle comes loaded with features including an electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and more. In terms of safety and convenience, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with camera, electronic stability control, hill launch assist and more.

Under the hood, the Venue is available with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol version will be available in the 1.0-litre Kappa turbo GDi and 1.2-litre Kappa trims, while the diesel version is a 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine. The engine is mated to an in-house developed seven-speed, power-packed advanced DCT technology in addition to the six-speed and five-speed manual transmissions.

first published:June 13, 2021, 17:12 IST