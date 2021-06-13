Shocking Video Shows Hyundai Venue SUV Drowning Inside a Well As Road Collapses in Mumbai

In a rather shocking incident, a Hyundai Venue was recorded drowning after the RCC on a well collapsed. In the video, the car is seen to swiftly nose-dive into a hole that is not more than the exact width of the car. No loss of life was reported, however, the car seems to have suffered major damage. The Hyundai Venue is one of the promising products for Hyundai operating in the compact SUV segment. The car sent ripples across the segment at the time of its launch, surpassing the sales of the dominant Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on multiple occasions. Prices for the car starts at Rs 6.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.77 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The vehicle comes loaded with features including an electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and more. In terms of safety and convenience, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with camera, electronic stability control, hill launch assist and more.

Under the hood, the Venue is available with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol version will be available in the 1.0-litre Kappa turbo GDi and 1.2-litre Kappa trims, while the diesel version is a 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine. The engine is mated to an in-house developed seven-speed, power-packed advanced DCT technology in addition to the six-speed and five-speed manual transmissions.

