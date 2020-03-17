SIAM Approaches Supreme Court to Allow BS-IV Vehicle Registration Till March 31

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday said that it has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for ensuring sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles is allowed till the cut-off date of March 31, 2020. The move, SIAM said, was taken after some state governments issued circulars directing that no applications for registration of BS-IV vehicles would be accepted on or after a certain date.

According to SIAM, the cut-off dates ranges from February 29 to March 25, from state to state, though BS-VI emission compliance is mandated from April 1, 2020. "These circulars have put the customers, dealers and vehicle manufacturers in severe discomfort, as each of them is racing against time to exhaust the BS-IV stocks which are with the dealers.".

The Supreme Court has directed that no BS-IV vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1.