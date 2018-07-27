English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

SIAM Says Nationwide Strike by Truckers Impacting Production and Sales of Vehicles

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said its members were facing "unprecedented crisis" as the strike was affecting the movement of vehicles and components supply.

Reuters

Updated:July 27, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
A driver walks past parked trucks inside a depot during a nationwide strike in Ahmedabad, India, July 20, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
The ongoing strike by truckers in India has disrupted production and sales of vehicles in the country, as well as exports, resulting in losses for carmakers, an industry body said on Friday. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said its members were facing "unprecedented crisis" as the strike was affecting the movement of vehicles and components supply. "Many of domestic consignments are held up on roads, which has disrupted the supply chain and completely derailed the production at assembly lines of some companies," SIAM's Deputy Director General, Sugato Sen, said in a statement.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an organisation of transporters that has organised the strike, is demanding a cut in federal and state levies on diesel by bringing the fuel under the scope of the nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST). The nationwide indefinite strike, which began on July 20, had earlier received mixed responses from the different states. SIAM's members include Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Indian units of Hyundai Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co among others.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
