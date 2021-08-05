Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV maker announced its development and expansion plans ahead of its launch. The company will be unveiling its flagship e-scooter, the Simple One on 15th August in Bangalore. The brand had announced that it would launch in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, followed by other cities in phase 1. Simple Energy has been working on its state-of-the-art factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu that will have a capacity to manufacture 1 million units annually.

The launch cities would include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab respectively. Simple Energy has also finalized the company-owned experience centers in cities of these states to be able to scale up soon, thus helping in commencing deliveries.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr.Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and, CEO of Simple Energy said, “We have been receiving a lot of requests from many cities across India to book the vehicle. The company felt the need to address these requests and kickstart the phase1 plan. We are also commencing the pre-bookings from PAN India from the launch day. The future is certainly cleaner and greener for Simple Energy.”

The product specs revealed that the Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometers per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc.

The upcoming electric scooter will be priced between Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000 (Ex-showroom). These prices doesn’t include the FAMEII policy benefits and other discounts offered by various state governments.

