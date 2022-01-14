Simple One Electric Scooter Deliveries in India to Commence From June 2022

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy said it will start deliveries of its maiden e-scooter ‘Simple One’ from June, after more than nine months of its launch in the market. The company said it has already received over 30,000 bookings to date.

The company had launched the ‘Simple One’ e-scooter on August 15 last year, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh. Simple Energy gears up to capture the EV market with deliveries for the flagship e-scooter, set to commence from June 2022, it said in a statement. “We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

He said the company is elated with the market response that has been coming across its way for ‘Simple One’. “We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations," Rajkumar added. The company also said its manufacturing facility at Shoolagiri (Hosur) with capacity to produce 1-million vehicles per annum is getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks.

Early last month, Simple Energy announced it will set up its second production unit, as part of phase 2, in Tamil Nadu in 600 acres of land at an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, which is expected to be completed by 2023. Overall, it plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore over the next five years in the EV manufacturing facility.

Simple One comes with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a maximum claimed range of 236 km, and 203 km in eco mode. The 4G-enabled scooter has a top speed of 105 km per hour and will have four riding modes — eco, ride, dash and sonic, which can be accessed through a 7-inch touchscreen panel.

It has features such as Bluetooth connectivity, geo-fencing, over-the-air updates, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone, as well as remote telematics and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The e-scooter also comes with a removable battery pack, which can be charged at any 15A charging socket.

