Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV manufacturer has revealed some more information about the Simple One, its first electric scooter ahead of the launch. As per the information revealed, the company’s flagship vehicle will have a boot space of 30 Lts, the largest in the premium segment. In addition to this, Simple Energy also announced the launch of their chargers, Simple Loop.

Simple Loop is the fast charger that will be deployed pan India. The company will be deploying 300+ charging stations in the upcoming months. These charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters, thus making them a viable option for all. Going forward, the company will be partnering with prominent shopping complexes, restaurants, etc to make it convenient to use.

The Simple Loop has the capacity to charge up to 2.5km in a span of 60 seconds, making it an on-the-go option for the customer.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We’re thrilled to reveal more details on the Simple One. The deployment of the charging infrastructure will begin shortly after the launch. We look forward to an electrifying path ahead of the launch on 15th August.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here