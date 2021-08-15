Simple One Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.10 Lakh

Simple Energy has launched the One in India at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Simple One gets a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometres per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter will be priced from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

The Simple One will be launched in 13 states in India in Phase 1 and is also working on a 2Lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu. The company’s flagship vehicle will have a boot space of 30 Lts, the largest in the premium segment. In addition to this, Simple Energy also announced the launch of their chargers, Simple Loop.

Simple Loop is the fast charger that will be deployed pan India. The company will be deploying 300+ charging stations in the upcoming months. These charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters, thus making them a viable option for all. Going forward, the company will be partnering with prominent shopping complexes, restaurants, etc to make it convenient to use.

The Simple Loop has the capacity to charge up to 2.5km in a span of 60 seconds, making it an on-the-go option for the customer.

The brand had announced that it would launch in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, followed by other cities in phase 1. Simple Energy has been working on its state-of-the-art factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu that will have a capacity to manufacture 1 million units annually.

The launch cities would include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab respectively. Simple Energy has also finalized the company-owned experience centers in cities of these states to be able to scale up soon, thus helping in commencing deliveries.

