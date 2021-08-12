Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV maker today announced the pre-booking amount for its flagship electric scooter, The Simple One. The Simple One can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 on the 15th August, 2021. The pre-booking would begin from 5 pm onwards and the vehicle can be booked on the company’s website. The pre-booking amount is refundable and pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production begins.

In addition to this, Simple Energy also shared information on the portable battery pack for the scooter. The battery pack which is grey in color, weighs over 6 kg. This battery pack is custom-built for Indian usage, making it easier for anyone to take it back to your house to charge it.

The product specs of the Simple One reveals that the EV will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometers per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter will be priced from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

The Simple One will be launched in 13 states in India in Phase 1 and is also working on a 2Lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu.

Speaking on this, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy said, " Through Simple One, we hope to create a benchmark in the EV Industry. 15th August is a historic day for us too. We look forward to an electrifying year ahead."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here